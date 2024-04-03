Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Marshall, who was married to Norma and had three children, presided over the club during one of its most successful eras

In a social media post to its former chairman, Portadown FC said it was saddened to hear of his passing, tendering deepest sympathies to the Beattie family.

Marshall Beattie, a former Chairman of Portadown FC, has died. Photo courtesy of Portadown FC.

A spokesperson said: “Marshall was a lifelong Portadown fan and began following the club in 1957. He supported the club through thick and thin with great passion at home and away. In September 1982 he was appointed to the Board of Directors at Shamrock Park, rising rapidly to the position of Vice-Chairman just a year later.

"He went about his duties in a quiet and unassuming manner, working tirelessly to bring in sponsorship, wheeling and dealing in the transfer market and overseeing many fundraising ventures. In November 1985 Marshall was appointed Chairman of the club, a position he held for nine years.

"His administrative attributes were put to good use where he represented the club as a delegate to the Irish League and a Mid-Ulster FA representative to the IFA. Internally he chaired the social club committee and sat on the management committee.

"Marshall presided over club affairs during the most successful period in the club’s history during which the team won two league titles, the Irish Cup, two Budweiser cups, Ulster Cup, Gold Cup and two Mid- Ulster Cups.

"We send our sincere condolences to Neal, Beverly, Wendy and all the family circle at this sad time.”

A family notice said Mr Beattie died peacefully in hospital on March 30. Late of Gosford Road, Markethill, Alexander Marshall Beattie was the dearly loved husband of Norma and much loved father of Wendy, Neal and Beverly, dear father-in-law of Alvin, Alison and Sidney, loving grandfather of Ross, Tim, Faye, Sam, Andrew, Holly, Steven and James, Great- grandfather of Aria and dear brother of June.

His funeral took place on Monday April 1 with a Service in Kilcluney Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.