A funeral service for a Polish man, who tragically died following an altercation outside a bar in Lurgan, will be held in Lurgan on Saturday.

Robert Paczkowski died in hospital on Thursday following the incident outside a bar in the Co Armagh town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Robert Paczkowski who has died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during an altercation in Lurgan at the weekend.

It is understood Mr Paczkowski had been trying to get back into a bar but had been ‘pushed back’ by door staff and had fallen ‘striking his head on the pavement’.

A death notice today said Mr Paczkowski died on October 23 peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Formerly from Poznan, Poland, he was the cherished father of Amber and treasured stepfather of Victoria, the beloved son of Wiesław, dear brother of Kasia and loving godfather of David.

A Funeral Service for Mr Paczkowski will be held on Saturday 1st November at 11am in Milne’s Funeral Home, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL followed by burial in Lurgan Cemetery.

A popular man, hundreds have been paying tribute to Mr Paczkowski online describing him as ‘a gentleman’.

One person said: "The nicest, gentlest person. Some great memories of Robert from years ago. May he RIP and sincerest condolences to his family.”

Another said: “RIP Robert, sad to hear this, he was a lovely fellow and condolences to all the family.”

One friend said: “Sorry to hear this. Robert was a nice guy. I had plenty of time for him. Sleep easy M8 RIP Bud.”

The PSNI said a manslaughter investigation and ‘a file of evidence will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service’.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Thursday afternoon: “Police can confirm that a 51 year old man, named as Robert Paczkowski, has died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during an altercation in Lurgan at the weekend.

"Police were called to the William Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday 19 October following reports a man who had had been attempting to re-enter a bar had been pushed back by door staff and had subsequently fallen, striking his head on the pavement.

"The man received treatment from both staff and paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital where sadly he passed away this afternoon, Wednesday 22 October.

"Two men have been interviewed by police as part of what is now a manslaughter investigation and a file of evidence will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service in due course.”