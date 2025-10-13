Truffles and Tipples fundraiser for Portrush RNLI
Then ‘Truffles & Tipples - An Evening of Chocolate & Liqueur Indulgence’ is the fundraiser for you!
This Friday, October 17, at 7.30pm, Portrush Yacht Club will host the fundraiser where participants can step into a world of rich flavours and spirited craft as The Chocolate Manor and Dunluce Distillery come together for a night of pure indulgence.
‘Truffles & Tipples’ is more than a tasting – it’s an immersive celebration of local artistry, where handcrafted chocolates meet the distinctive character of the North Coast’s finest liqueurs.
This exclusive experience unites two passionate Taste Causeway makers, each dedicated to showcasing Northern Ireland’s proud food and drink heritage – and by joining buying a ticket, you’ll also be supporting the incredible life-saving work of Portrush RNLI, helping their volunteer crews continue to protect lives at sea.
The evening begins with a guided tasting journey through four exceptional liqueurs from Dunluce Distillery: Zesty Limoncello, Smooth Sloe Gin, Golden Arancello and Bold Espresso Martini.
Each pour will be perfectly paired with The Chocolate Manor’s exquisite artisan truffles. There will also be live demonstrations from chocolatiers and mixologists – uncovering the secrets behind hand-rolled truffles, perfectly balanced cocktails, and the delicate art of layering flavours.
Booking is essential. Tickets for Truffles and Tipples are priced at £20 per person and available from www.thechocolatemanor.com
Note: this is a set tasting experience in aid of RNLI, no substitutions available. Truffles are not suitable for those with almond or hazelnut allergies