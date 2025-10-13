Fancy spending Friday evening enjoying handmade chocolates and fine liqueurs – and supporting Portrush RNLI at the same time?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then ‘Truffles & Tipples - An Evening of Chocolate & Liqueur Indulgence’ is the fundraiser for you!

This Friday, October 17, at 7.30pm, Portrush Yacht Club will host the fundraiser where participants can step into a world of rich flavours and spirited craft as The Chocolate Manor and Dunluce Distillery come together for a night of pure indulgence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Truffles & Tipples’ is more than a tasting – it’s an immersive celebration of local artistry, where handcrafted chocolates meet the distinctive character of the North Coast’s finest liqueurs.

Truffles & Tipples – An Evening of Chocolate & Liqueur Indulgence in aid of Portrush RNLI.

This exclusive experience unites two passionate Taste Causeway makers, each dedicated to showcasing Northern Ireland’s proud food and drink heritage – and by joining buying a ticket, you’ll also be supporting the incredible life-saving work of Portrush RNLI, helping their volunteer crews continue to protect lives at sea.

The evening begins with a guided tasting journey through four exceptional liqueurs from Dunluce Distillery: Zesty Limoncello, Smooth Sloe Gin, Golden Arancello and Bold Espresso Martini.

Each pour will be perfectly paired with The Chocolate Manor’s exquisite artisan truffles. There will also be live demonstrations from chocolatiers and mixologists – uncovering the secrets behind hand-rolled truffles, perfectly balanced cocktails, and the delicate art of layering flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking is essential. Tickets for Truffles and Tipples are priced at £20 per person and available from www.thechocolatemanor.com

Note: this is a set tasting experience in aid of RNLI, no substitutions available. Truffles are not suitable for those with almond or hazelnut allergies