Trust bids farewell to bereavement co-ordinator after three decades of dedicated service

In 2004, Paul joined the Trust as a Bereavement Co-ordinator based at the Ulster Hospital, carrying out a role working with staff and families throughout the Trust to promote quality end of life and bereavement care.

Paul carried out a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic supporting families who had lost loved ones.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Ulster Hospital to bid Paul a fond farewell as he starts a new chapter. Many tributes and heart-warming stories were shared celebrating Paul’s lifetime of service and decades delivering compassionate and bereavement care.

Paul pictured with Ulster Hospital, Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton and Director of Nursing, Patient Experience and Allied Health Professional’s Dr David Robinson. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton described Paul’s “passion for people” and thanked him for his “service” noting that with his retirement, “there are big shoes to fill.”

Paul thanked the South Eastern Trust for their “support and encouragement” during his time and spoke about how important it was to “look after yourself, as you are not going to be able to look after other people.”

Before celebrations wrapped up, Paul paid tribute to, “all my colleagues in Safe and Effective Care and to the Hospital Chaplains.”

Director of Nursing, Patient Experience and Allied Health Professional’s, Dr David Robinson said it had been, “an honour and a pleasure to work with Paul.”

He described the outreach service offered to bereaved families during the Covid-19 pandemic as “truly significant.”