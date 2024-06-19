Trust bids farewell to dedicated podiatrist after four decades of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues across the South Eastern Trust gathered to mark the retirement of the Allied Health Professions Governance Lead, Allister Campbell after a remarkable 42-year career.

Allister, a Podiatrist by background, has demonstrated dedication and excellence throughout his career.

His roles have included Podiatry Professional Lead, Allied Health Professions (AHP) Governance Lead, Investors in People Internal Auditor and Vaccinator during the Trust’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allister started work with his undergraduate classmate, Margaret Moorehead in Bangor Hospital in 1983 and worked across Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards areas.

Allister with his colleagues. Pic credit: SEHSCT

As Podiatry Professional Lead, Allister was based in Lisburn Health Centre where he then moved to take up an Allied Health Professions Governance role in 2017.

Allister was joined at his retirement event by his wife, Linda, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner working in the Down Federation with the Multi-Disciplinary Primary Care Team. Their shared dedication to healthcare has been a source of inspiration to many within the Trust.

Allister’s colleagues praised his exceptional leadership and the positive influence he has had on the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His efforts in governance have ensured that the highest standards of care were consistently met and his role during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated his dedication and adaptability in challenging times.

Allister with wife Linda. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Thanking Allister for his many years of dedication and commitment, Assistant Director of Allied Health Professions, Aveen McCraith said: “On behalf of Allied Health Professional services and all his South Eastern Trust colleagues, I wish to thank Allister for his service over the last 42 years.

“Allister’s leadership, expertise and commitment to patient care and professional standards have made a lasting impact.