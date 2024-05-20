Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway TUV councillor Allister Kyle has spoken of his ‘shock and sadness’ at the death of a man in a Garvagh farm tragedy on Thursday, May 16.

Joey Mitchell died as a result of an accident on the Cullyrammer Road.

Cllr Kyle said: "Joey was well known in the farming community. He was a talented farm construction contractor who was able to turn his hand to most things. We were thankful to have had Joey complete many jobs for us in the home farm at Craigahulliar.

"Joey, one of life’s characters, will be sadly missed by many, not least his wife Christine and son Gavin. His wit along with the time and interest he spent with those he worked for would always leave a lasting smile. My father enjoyed going to help Joey with his cattle near Ballyrashane when he was needed.