'Twisted! The Musical', based on original work by Larne playwright and musician Esler Burke to begin national tour in June

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new musical based on original work by a Larne playwright and musician is set to breathe new life into a classic Victorian tale.

Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Twisted! The Musical', continuing the story of beloved Dickensian urchin Oliver Twist, prepares to debut this June for a national tour.

The production is based on original work by Larne’s Esler Burke, who back in 2019 described how he was inspired by a love for the musical ‘Oliver!’, adding: “There has been a sequel to all the big shows.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been brought to life once more for the 2025 tour by Anything Theatre Company with music and lyric redevelopments by Leighlou Harper and Si Wall. The evocative lyrics and music were scripted by this team and arranged and orchestrated by Gregg Birrell.

Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Twisted! The Musical', continuing the story of beloved Dickensian urchin Oliver Twist, prepares to debut this June for a national tour. Image suppliedTheatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Twisted! The Musical', continuing the story of beloved Dickensian urchin Oliver Twist, prepares to debut this June for a national tour. Image supplied
Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Twisted! The Musical', continuing the story of beloved Dickensian urchin Oliver Twist, prepares to debut this June for a national tour. Image supplied

Taking place 15 years after the events of the novel, new developments, romances, and rivalries emerge, and audiences can expect a show that blends all their favourite things about classic musicals with exciting new contemporary twists.

Oliver Brownlow's journey into gentlemanhood will be far from easy, and the narrative explores themes of empowerment, community, and the fight against oppression.

Read More
Friends Goodwill Music Festival: Mary Coughlan, Frances Black, Sharon Shannon an...

This intriguing continuation of the classic tale is set to bring new layers of relevance to connect these timeless figures to modern-day audiences. But of course, the classic themes of despair, love, and hope are still at the heart of the matter. When Oliver meets Jane Forsythe, a flower seller with a tragic past, so begins a journey of healing and standing up for what’s right in a violent, oppressive world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As producer for the tour, Leighlou Harper aims to showcase her dedication to nurturing local talent while fostering inclusivity within the arts, whilst esteemed director Si Wall hopes to bring his exacting high production standards and innovative creative experience to Twisted to ensure that it shines on every stage it graces.

Tickets are available through Twisted’s own website https://www.twistedthemusical.co.uk/

The national tour kicks off at Bolton’s Albert Halls with a special gala opening night on June 18, 2025, with performances scheduled across the UK including Manchester, Birmingham, Dumfries, Sheffield, Newtownabbey, and many more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:LarneVictorianTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice