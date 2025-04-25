Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new musical based on original work by a Larne playwright and musician is set to breathe new life into a classic Victorian tale.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Twisted! The Musical', continuing the story of beloved Dickensian urchin Oliver Twist, prepares to debut this June for a national tour.

The production is based on original work by Larne’s Esler Burke, who back in 2019 described how he was inspired by a love for the musical ‘Oliver!’, adding: “There has been a sequel to all the big shows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been brought to life once more for the 2025 tour by Anything Theatre Company with music and lyric redevelopments by Leighlou Harper and Si Wall. The evocative lyrics and music were scripted by this team and arranged and orchestrated by Gregg Birrell.

Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Twisted! The Musical', continuing the story of beloved Dickensian urchin Oliver Twist, prepares to debut this June for a national tour. Image supplied

Taking place 15 years after the events of the novel, new developments, romances, and rivalries emerge, and audiences can expect a show that blends all their favourite things about classic musicals with exciting new contemporary twists.

Oliver Brownlow's journey into gentlemanhood will be far from easy, and the narrative explores themes of empowerment, community, and the fight against oppression.

This intriguing continuation of the classic tale is set to bring new layers of relevance to connect these timeless figures to modern-day audiences. But of course, the classic themes of despair, love, and hope are still at the heart of the matter. When Oliver meets Jane Forsythe, a flower seller with a tragic past, so begins a journey of healing and standing up for what’s right in a violent, oppressive world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As producer for the tour, Leighlou Harper aims to showcase her dedication to nurturing local talent while fostering inclusivity within the arts, whilst esteemed director Si Wall hopes to bring his exacting high production standards and innovative creative experience to Twisted to ensure that it shines on every stage it graces.

Tickets are available through Twisted’s own website https://www.twistedthemusical.co.uk/

The national tour kicks off at Bolton’s Albert Halls with a special gala opening night on June 18, 2025, with performances scheduled across the UK including Manchester, Birmingham, Dumfries, Sheffield, Newtownabbey, and many more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.