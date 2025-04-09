Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends Goodwill Music Festival is back for 2025 with a packed programme of live music, dancing, family entertainment, children’s activities and street theatre.

The popular event will run on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 with Mary Coughlan, Frances Black, Sharon Shannon and The 4 of Us as headline acts.

Entertainment kicks off on the Saturday with Broadway Beats, a free mini-festival at Broadway in the town centre (1pm- 4pm) featuring live performances from The Music Yard and local bands, along with children’s entertainment.

The headline acts will take to the stage at Larne's historic Market Yard on Saturday evening, with gates opening from 6pm.

Enjoying the Friends Goodwill Music Festival 2022.

Tickets can be booked online on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s website.

On Sunday, there will be a free event for all ages in Curran Park (1pm - 4pm), with live music, arts and crafts, children’s entertainment, a circus skills workshop, a petting farm and much more.

About this year’s line up

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan are some of the most successful female artists Ireland has to offer, with all three having performed and recorded together as part of the successful Woman’s Heart albums and tours.

The three artists will play a set each with their own musicians, performing many of their greatest hits before joining each other on stage together at Larne Market Yard to complete the night.

Mary said: "I'm really looking forward to returning to Larne to play this intimate concert in the most beautiful surroundings. I've been raving about it to Sharon and Frances since performing there a couple of years ago with Curtis Stigers and Brian Kennedy."

Hailing from Newry, The 4 Of Us have been captivating audiences for over three decades with their soulful melodies and compelling lyrics.

With brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy at the helm, the group has left an indelible mark on the Irish music scene.

Their journey began in the late ’80s, and since then, they’ve evolved into one of Ireland’s most beloved and enduring musical acts.

Background to the festival

Friends Goodwill Music Festival was first launched to commemorate the anniversary of the voyage of the ship Friends Goodwill - believed to be the first emigrant ship to sail from Ulster to America in the 18th century.

