Two County Antrim self-employed construction contractors fined following workplace death

The prosecution followed the death in 2020 of James (Jim) Carlisle, a 58-year-old, self-employed contractor who fell from height during a re-roofing project.

Both of the accused had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on October 18. 2022). Gary Wadsworth and Paul McMullan were each fined £1000 in relation to health and safety failings.

Lee Dougan, an Inspector with HSENI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related deaths within the construction sector.

Two men fined at Lisburn Magistrate's Court

“All employers, including self-employed contractors, have a legal responsibility to plan and organise work to ensure it can be carried out safely. If work at height cannot be avoided, a safe means of access must be provided such as mobile elevated work platforms or suitably constructed scaffolding.”

The HSENI investigation established that all three men were working on the replacement of a shed roof at a farm in Hillsborough on September 1, 2020. During the construction work, Mr Carlisle fell approximately 4.4 metres from an unguarded platform and tragically died at the scene.

Advertisement

The platform consisted of three timber planks spanning an internal shed wall and a cage supported by a telescopic handler.