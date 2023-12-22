Two local community groups receive £1k each from SuperValu & Centra to support good works projects
Lisburn’s Emerge Counselling Services and Killowen Primary School were two of the recent organisations to be awarded donations.
Emerge Counselling Services CEO Samantha Evans said: “We are truly grateful to be awarded this donation, as a community funded organisation all donations go towards our overheads, such as rent, electricity, heating, right down to the tissues required for clients.
"From opening in March 2019, over the years, Emerge has grown substantially due to the demand for our service as the only suicide & self-harm prevention centre in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.
“On November 6, we moved to bigger premises to facilitate this growth. With larger premises comes bigger overheads, and with the cost-of-living crisis, this donation will help us to become more financially secure to deliver the work on the ground that we do on a daily basis.”
Samantha Martin, Killowen Primary School and Nursery Unit PTA said: “Killowen Primary School and Nursery Unit PTA is delighted to receive this donation.
"We are excited to use the funds towards much needed new outdoor play equipment for our children.”
Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at SuperValu and Centra said: “We’re committed to supporting local now more than ever before.
"Our community organisations are working hard to make a positive impact, but they need our support.
“We’re delighted that these organisations have received two of our 40 Big Community Giveaway donations which will help them make a real difference in their area."