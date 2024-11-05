Tyrone community group's annual Duck Race raises £1,000 for Charis Cancer Care

Members of Moree Community Association handing over a cheque for £1,000 to Charis Cancer Care. The cheque is the proceeds of the annual Duck Race which took place in August. Credit: Supplied

This year's Duck Race organised by Moree Community Association, Pomeroy, has raised £1,000 for Charis Cancer Care.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will be used to help the invaluable work carried out by the Cookstown-based charity.

The annual Duck Race event was held on the picturesque Rock River in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race, which has become a much anticipated tradition in the locality, attracts hundreds of spectators and participants eager to see their rubber ducks cross the finish line first.

Moree Community Association Chairperson, Keith Buchanan, expressed their delight in being able to support Charis Cancer Care.

"We are thrilled to be able to present this cheque to such a worthy cause," he said.

"Charis Cancer Care provides vital support to individuals and families affected by cancer, and we are proud to be able to contribute to their important work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duck Race was a resounding success, thanks to the generous support of numerous sponsors. Ramsay Fuels and Kerr Seasonal Services played a key role in the event's sponsorship, while a variety of other local businesses contributed to the Race and Prize sponsorship for the event.

As the Duck Race continues to grow in popularity, Moree Community Association is already looking forward to next year's event and the opportunity to make a difference once again.