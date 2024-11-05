Tyrone community group's annual Duck Race raises £1,000 for Charis Cancer Care
The money will be used to help the invaluable work carried out by the Cookstown-based charity.
The annual Duck Race event was held on the picturesque Rock River in August.
The race, which has become a much anticipated tradition in the locality, attracts hundreds of spectators and participants eager to see their rubber ducks cross the finish line first.
Moree Community Association Chairperson, Keith Buchanan, expressed their delight in being able to support Charis Cancer Care.
"We are thrilled to be able to present this cheque to such a worthy cause," he said.
"Charis Cancer Care provides vital support to individuals and families affected by cancer, and we are proud to be able to contribute to their important work."
The Duck Race was a resounding success, thanks to the generous support of numerous sponsors. Ramsay Fuels and Kerr Seasonal Services played a key role in the event's sponsorship, while a variety of other local businesses contributed to the Race and Prize sponsorship for the event.
As the Duck Race continues to grow in popularity, Moree Community Association is already looking forward to next year's event and the opportunity to make a difference once again.