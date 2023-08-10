Tyrone man to speak at 108th Irish National Christian Endeavour Convention

Tyrone born Rev Roland Watt, minister of Killymurris Presbyterian Church, has been invited to speak at the 108th Irish National Christian Endeavour Convention.

The convention will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 7.15pm in the T3 Conference Centre, Vic-Ryn, Lisburn. He will speak on the theme, “Jesus is Lord of all”.

Roland, who was brought up in Pomeroy, was educated at the Royal School Dungannon. After successfully completing studies at Stranmillis University College he did supply teaching for five years working in various schools including Cookstown High and Omagh Academy.

His main subject was Religious Education with music. He began studying for the ministry in 2010 in Union Theological College and had short placements in Cavanaleck and Aughentaine, Moy and Benburb, Sixmilecross and Clogherney Presbyterian Churches.

The Revd Roland Watt is looking forward to speaking on the theme, "Jesus is Lord of all". Credit: Irish Christian Endeavour Union

Having asked for a country Church for his Assistantship Roland was sent to Immanuel Presbyterian Church in the Lower Shankill, where he had started his teaching practice ten years earlier. He learned that God certainly does move in mysterious ways and thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from being in Immanuel.

It was in Immanuel on Agnes Street, Belfast that he witnessed the benefit and value of the work of Christian Endeavour.

It was in Agnes Street Presbyterian that the first CE in Ireland began through the work of a Sunday School teacher, Margaret Magill. Every year in Immanuel he enjoyed singing the CE hymn, ‘Ireland for Christ.’