Ulster Aviation Society celebrates 99th birthday of stalwart Fred Jennings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Special guests included Danny Kinahan, Northern Ireland’s Veterans Commissioner, Carson McMullan, NI Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of The Netherlands, and Uel Hoey Business Development Director for Belfast International Airport.

Fred’s son Raymond also attended the event, which saw friends and family gather to mark the very special occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Chowney from the Ulster Aviation Society shared Fred’s amazing story from his life in the RAF through to his volunteer work.

RAF veteran and Ulster Aviation Society volunteer Fred Jennings recently celebrated his 88th birthday. Pic credit: Alan Chowney

"Aviation history has flown a weaving, unpredictable and intriguing course throughout Fred Jennings 99 years,” said Alan.

"It began in 1934 when, as a nine-year-old, Fred watched from home near Newmarket in Suffolk to see a bright red DH88 Comet roar across the sky from RAF Milden Hall. It was on its way to set a speed record to Melbourne Australia, winning the coveted MacRobertson Trophy.

"Fred’s personal association with flying was a contribution towards radar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"His fascination with radio began (although he did not know it at the time) on a cloudy day on a football pitch, when he was 12 years old.

Fred Jennings pictured in 1945 at (the former Luftwaffe) Melsbreek airfield which became Brussels International Airport. He is pictured with Royal Canadian Airforce technician named Darcy Frizzell from North Bay, Ontario. Pic contributed by Ulster Aviation Society

"A large aircraft popped out of the clouds at 3,000 feet, descending towards Mildenhall and he marvelled on how it founds its way to the airfield in such poor conditions. And that thought stayed with him.”

Alan continued: “His early RAF training as a wireless operator led his instructors noting his talent for mathematics and was transferred to radar training, finishing in the top 20% of his course.

"He then went to the British Science Museum for advanced training lasting nine months, on radar equipment which was highly secret at that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On qualification he was one of five RAF, and three Royal Canadian Air Force technicians seconded to RAF 320 Dutch Squadron using B25 Michell bombers. He took part in in many operations include the Rhine crossings in 1945.

Fred with his son Raymond and his daughter in law. Pic credit: Alan Chowney

"In 1945 he was posted to India, and after military service he came to Northern Ireland as a civilian and worked on early radar developments for civil aviation based partially on equipment taken from the Germans during the war at Stavanger, Norway.

"He continued in radar installation when the civil airport moved to Aldergrove, where he was instrumental in constructing a Category III blind landing system aiding pilots to land in poor visibility, the first such facilities established outside London.”

Fred’s passion for aviation didn’t end when he finished his career. Instead he shared his skills and knowledge with the Ulster Aviation Society, which has its base at the Maze in Lisburn.

Fred, Ann Willis and Uel Hoey. Pic credit: Alan Chowney

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On retirement he volunteered at the Ulster Aviation Society and developed a disorganised collection of thousands of books into an impressive library where we could actually find things,” Alan continued.

"Fred was a voracious reader covering topics from Greek philosophers to New York cops and robbers.

"His efforts in the UAS radio room resulted in a fascinating assemblage of radio navigation and communication equipment, dating from World War II to our video monitor where visitors can view real time aircraft movements over Northern Ireland. All of it organised under Fred’s supervision, guidance and inspiration."