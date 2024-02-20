Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agree funding for D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recommendation for the use of the city’s Castle Gardens instead of Hillsborough Fort for the commemoration event was agreed to maximise public attendance and lower costs for the June 6 event.

A working group’s report on the World War II commemoration has brought forward suggestions to elected representatives, including a D-Day grant fund of £35,000 to local groups, each gaining a maximum of £500. The money is due to come from council reserves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “I know that a lot has gone in to the planning of suggestions for this event.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Mayor Andrew Gowan hopes as many people as possible will attend D Day 80th anniversary commemoration. Pic credit: LCCC

“There are two options of location being Castle Gardens and Hillsborough Fort.

“I think the event should be towards public participation and to have as many of the public attend as possible and to support local businesses.”

Castlereagh South Sinn Fein Councillor Ryan Carlin questioned: “Is the grant being made available for groups, the same as the coronation or the jubilee or has it gone up slightly?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous high public demand, witnessed agreed community budgets increasing in recent times including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee rising from £25,000 to £46,000 and the King’s Coronation from £50,000 to £52,495.

A council officer added: “The total community fund is about £10,000 less than other similar events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the King’s Coronation.

“It will be capped at a maximum of £500 per group.