Mid and East Antrim Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee has been asked to approve the installation of an Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque to honour Dr James McHenry at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

Those honoured have died at least 20 years before being considered for the tribute. The Ulster-Scots Agency has agreed to fund the plaque in honour of the former Larne resident and has asked for it to be installed and unveiled as part of Ulster Scots Leid Week events next month.

Dr McHenry, a poet and novelist, was born at the former Livingstone’s Court in Larne in 1785 and died at Stewart’s Hotel, Main Street, in 1845. He is buried in St Cedma’s Cemetery. He was a relative of the Smiley family of Drumalis and lived for a time in Philadelphia.

Dr McHenry was responsible for a number of historical novels including ‘Hearts of Steel’ and ‘O’Halloran’ which surrounded events in rural County Antrim in the 1770s and 1790s.

Larne Museum and Arts Centre. Pic: Google Maps

‘O’Halloran’ was first published in 1824 based on memories and recollections of the 1798 Rising in Larne. He was also a playwright and a poet who included verse about his native town in his writings. Dr McHenry served as US Consul in Londonderry, from 1842 until 1845 on his return from the United States.

Also at a meeting of the Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE asked if a Boys’ Brigade exhibition on display in Carrick Museum could be “brought in-house as it is looking for a permanent home”.

An officer said that she would bring a report back to the committee.