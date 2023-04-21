A special event is to be held in Larne Museum to mark the re-launch of a historically significant novel originally published in 1824.

Latharna Press has announced the re-publication of ‘O’Halloran; or, The Insurgent Chief: An Irish Historical Tale of 1798’ by James McHenry.

This was the first American novel to be set in the north of Ireland and tells the story of Edward Barrymore and his beguiling love interest, Ellen O’Halloran.

The novel was written by James McHenry, a medical doctor, novelist, poet, playwright, editor, reviewer and diplomat.

James McHenry was born in Larne in 1785

McHenry was born in Larne in 1785 and witnessed the fighting in the town during the Irish Rebellion of 1798. He moved his family to the United States in 1817, where he became heavily involved in literature and American politics, eventually being appointed as US Consul at Derry, Ireland, in 1843.

Set in the tumultuous backdrop of the 1798 rebellion, O’Halloran is described as a tale of love, loyalty and honour, of courage and cowardice in the face of insurmountable odds.

It is, according to the publishers, a celebration of an era of history that shaped the Ireland of today and a tribute to the memory of James McHenry and his contribution to the literary history of his home town.

The book will be re-launched at Larne Museum and Arts Centre on May 4 at 7.30pm. Although a free event, registration is essential due to limited places.

