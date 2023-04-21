Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
5 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Historical novel re-launch celebration in author's home town of Larne

A special event is to be held in Larne Museum to mark the re-launch of a historically significant novel originally published in 1824.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:15 BST

Latharna Press has announced the re-publication of ‘O’Halloran; or, The Insurgent Chief: An Irish Historical Tale of 1798’ by James McHenry.

This was the first American novel to be set in the north of Ireland and tells the story of Edward Barrymore and his beguiling love interest, Ellen O’Halloran.

The novel was written by James McHenry, a medical doctor, novelist, poet, playwright, editor, reviewer and diplomat.

Most Popular
James McHenry was born in Larne in 1785James McHenry was born in Larne in 1785
James McHenry was born in Larne in 1785

McHenry was born in Larne in 1785 and witnessed the fighting in the town during the Irish Rebellion of 1798. He moved his family to the United States in 1817, where he became heavily involved in literature and American politics, eventually being appointed as US Consul at Derry, Ireland, in 1843.

Set in the tumultuous backdrop of the 1798 rebellion, O’Halloran is described as a tale of love, loyalty and honour, of courage and cowardice in the face of insurmountable odds.

It is, according to the publishers, a celebration of an era of history that shaped the Ireland of today and a tribute to the memory of James McHenry and his contribution to the literary history of his home town.

The book will be re-launched at Larne Museum and Arts Centre on May 4 at 7.30pm. Although a free event, registration is essential due to limited places.

Latharna Press has announced the re-publication of the book first published in 1824.Latharna Press has announced the re-publication of the book first published in 1824.
Latharna Press has announced the re-publication of the book first published in 1824.
Read More
Larne win first ever Irish Premiership title

Details of the evening (and registration links) are available from Larne Museum and Arts Centre: 2 Victoria Road, Larne, BT40 1RNT; telephone: 028 28 262443; email: [email protected]

Related topics:LarneIrelandAmerican