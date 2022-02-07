Ulster Scots festival celebrated in Newtownabbey

A series of events, including Ulster Scots Language events in The Whitehouse and Scottish Dancing performances by the Demi Walker School of Dance, took place between January 24 and January 31.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We delivered the Not So Serious Burns play to six schools, hosted eight different Ulster Scots presentations by Dr David Hume, language expert Anne Smyth, the Ulster Scots Hubb and dance exhibitions by Demi Walker School of Dance as well as the Red Hand and Shamrock symbols of the British Isles presentation by Carol Walker from the Somme Museum.

“This would not have been possible without the superb assistance of Bready Ulster Scots Centre, Blue Eagle Productions, Rathcoole, Abbots Cross, Ashgrove, Kings Park, Ledley Hall and Skainos schools/groups.

Dr David Hume conducting a talk during the festival.

“The keynote Rabbie Burns Haggis Supper in Skainos was a huge success due to the hard work of EBM/Cafe Refresh/Demi Walker/Bready Ulster Scots and the phenomenal music from Willie Drennan and friends.”