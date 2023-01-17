Scottish poet Robbie Burns will be celebrated in style at an event in Ballygally next week.

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots group is hosting a Burns Night Soirée in the Halfway House Hotel on Wednesday, January 25, at 7.30pm.

Artists appearing are: The Grouse Beaters, Staffordstown Accordion Band, Second Chance Group and Bright Lights Dance Group from east Belfast providing a short display of Highland dancing.

The haggis will be piped in by Trevor Hassin, who is a well-known piper from Ballygally, and it will be ‘addressed’ by the popular Larne storyteller Billy Teare.

The Halfway House, Ballygally. Google image

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots group says everyone will be very welcome.

Admission £10.00 includes a glass of mulled wine, haggis, tea and shortbread/flaked meal biscuits.

Doors opening at 6.45pm. Tickets are available from the Halfway House Hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook Information Centre, Larne (02828260395) or Adrian (07889659165).

For more information, email [email protected] or phone 07889659165.