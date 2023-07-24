Under-croft car park at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon to close tomorrow as phase 2 of refurbishment begins

The under-croft car park at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon to close tomorrow temporarily as works starts on phase 2 of its refurbishment programme.

The under-croft car park is what many locals regard as an underground carpark at the back of the main entrance to the shopping centre.

Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Recently the very popular shopping centre reopened its toilets after a major refurbishment programme.

A spokesperson for Rushmere Shopping Centre stated online: “Customers, now that we have finished our lobby toilet refurbishment, we are delighted to commence phase 2 of our refurbishment work programme to our entire lobby entrance,

"Please note we will be closing our under-croft car park and customer entrance tomorrow, Tuesday 25th July to facilitate the commencement works. Our other entrances and car parks will be unaffected.