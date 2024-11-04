4 . Ulysses S. Grant (1869-1877)

Born in Point Pleasant, Ohio, in April 1822, the 18th President is more famous for his unwavering command of the Union armies during the Civil War, where he was nicknamed ‘Unconditional Surrender Grant’ for his uncompromising stance with Confederate armies. His mother, Hannah Simpson, was descended from Dergenagh between Ballygawley and Dungannon in Co. Tyrone. His great-grandfather John Simpson left Ulster in 1760 and fought in the French and Indian War, the American theatre of the Seven Years’ War between the British and French Empires. In office, Grant stabilised the national economy, appointed African-Americans to prominent federal positions, and prosecuted the Ku Klux Klan, while completely restoring the Union. However, he freely admitted that he was better as a soldier than as a politician, and his reputation suffered for years due to the ‘Lost Cause’ myth spread by Confederate apologists before he was re-assessed. In July 1878, after leaving the White House, he travelled to Ireland to receive the freedom of Londonderry and stopped off at his paternal homestead near Ballygawley. Today, his homestead has been painstakingly preserved and is open all year round for guided tours. Photo: Library of Congress