Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Escalating challenges facing health and social care services has prompted Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart to call for an emergency meeting with Southern Health Trust bosses.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Lockhart is expected to meet with the Southern Trust leadership on Thursday morning and raise a number of key issues including

-

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart outside the Southern Health and Social Care Trust headquarters at Craigavon Area Hospital, Lurgan Road, Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

- winter pressures: the heightened demand on services during the colder months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A&E wait times: long delays and increased patient numbers in Accident & Emergency departments

- discharge delays: persistent obstacles to ensuring timely and safe discharges from hospitals

- Domiciliary Care Packages: backlogs that are preventing individuals from accessing crucial support at home

- staffing and workforce planning: atrategies to address shortages and build workforce resilience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Lockhart said: “Our health and social care system is under immense strain, and this meeting with the Southern Trust leadership is an important opportunity to push for urgent action. Winter pressures, extended A&E wait times, and delays in discharges and domiciliary care packages are having a devastating impact on both patients and staff.

“Our frontline workers are the backbone of the system, delivering care under immense pressure, yet they are operating in a broken system. It is vital they receive the resources, recognition, and support they need to continue their life-saving work.

“Over the Christmas period, I have been contacted by many constituents who have expressed grave concerns about the state of our health services. I encourage anyone with specific issues or concerns to reach out to me so I can raise them directly during this engagement.

“We must find solutions to ease the burden on patients and staff and ensure a health system that works for everyone.”