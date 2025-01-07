Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart in urgent meeting with health Trust bosses

By Carmel Robinson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Escalating challenges facing health and social care services has prompted Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart to call for an emergency meeting with Southern Health Trust bosses.

Mrs Lockhart is expected to meet with the Southern Trust leadership on Thursday morning and raise a number of key issues including

-

Read More
Condemnation after 'racially motivated' signs are erected outside a Lurgan prima...
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart outside the Southern Health and Social Care Trust headquarters at Craigavon Area Hospital, Lurgan Road, Portadown, Co Armagh.Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart outside the Southern Health and Social Care Trust headquarters at Craigavon Area Hospital, Lurgan Road, Portadown, Co Armagh.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart outside the Southern Health and Social Care Trust headquarters at Craigavon Area Hospital, Lurgan Road, Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

- winter pressures: the heightened demand on services during the colder months

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- A&E wait times: long delays and increased patient numbers in Accident & Emergency departments

- discharge delays: persistent obstacles to ensuring timely and safe discharges from hospitals

- Domiciliary Care Packages: backlogs that are preventing individuals from accessing crucial support at home

- staffing and workforce planning: atrategies to address shortages and build workforce resilience

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Lockhart said: “Our health and social care system is under immense strain, and this meeting with the Southern Trust leadership is an important opportunity to push for urgent action. Winter pressures, extended A&E wait times, and delays in discharges and domiciliary care packages are having a devastating impact on both patients and staff.

“Our frontline workers are the backbone of the system, delivering care under immense pressure, yet they are operating in a broken system. It is vital they receive the resources, recognition, and support they need to continue their life-saving work.

“Over the Christmas period, I have been contacted by many constituents who have expressed grave concerns about the state of our health services. I encourage anyone with specific issues or concerns to reach out to me so I can raise them directly during this engagement.

“We must find solutions to ease the burden on patients and staff and ensure a health system that works for everyone.”

Related topics:Carla LockhartEmergency Departments
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice