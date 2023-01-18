Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart offers help to those having problems with Energy Support payment

The scheme, which began to be rolled out on Monday, particularly to those on pre-payment metres, is to help with the Cost of Living Crisis particularly following the spike in energy prices.
The MP said: “This scheme is welcome, and I know that it will provide a much needed cash boost to many households across Upper Bann. £600 is a significant sum of money and I know with the pressures on household budgets it will make a real difference. It can be spent on anything, it does not have to be spent on energy.
"I have been championing this scheme at Westminster, pressing the Government to accelerate payment. We want the process to be as smooth as possible.
"However, having helped hundreds of people with the High Street Voucher Scheme, I am conscious that in these schemes there can be snags and problems that arise, hindering support being received.
"I want to assure people that my office is here to help should anyone encounter a problem. One area that is already cropping up is the lack of photo ID. This can be addressed by securing an Electoral ID card, and we can help with this. Others may require some direct engagement with energy suppliers, and again we can facilitate this.
"My priority is that everyone gets this money as soon as possible, to help meet household bills, and I would encourage anyone needing help to get in touch.”