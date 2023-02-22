The ‘Never Too Old Club’, which meets in Portadown, Co Armagh, has been praised by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart for the great work it carries out.

Mrs Lockhart joined the ‘joyful’ group in Portadown Masonic Hall where they meet every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.

Carla Lockhart Upper Bann MP with Anne Hayes and Tanya Dickson of the Never Too Old Club in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The DUP MP said: “Across the constituency of Upper Bann we have a fantastic range of groups who hold regular activities to bring people out of the house, to enjoy social time with their neighbours and build new friendships.

"The ‘Never Too Old Club’ for over 50’s in Portadown is a wonderful example of such a group. Held each week in the Masonic Hall, the group provide a safe and welcoming place for the local community to come together to mix, to meet new people, and here at the ‘Never Too Old Club’ they can enjoy a cuppa and even a wee dance,” said Mrs Lockhart.

"It is a great event and a credit to Anne, Tanya and the committee, that the group is in such good health with a growing band of attendees who quite evidently love the weekly catch up.