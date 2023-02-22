Mrs Lockhart joined the ‘joyful’ group in Portadown Masonic Hall where they meet every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
The DUP MP said: “Across the constituency of Upper Bann we have a fantastic range of groups who hold regular activities to bring people out of the house, to enjoy social time with their neighbours and build new friendships.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The ‘Never Too Old Club’ for over 50’s in Portadown is a wonderful example of such a group. Held each week in the Masonic Hall, the group provide a safe and welcoming place for the local community to come together to mix, to meet new people, and here at the ‘Never Too Old Club’ they can enjoy a cuppa and even a wee dance,” said Mrs Lockhart.