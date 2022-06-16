Chris Leech, who runs the Food Bank in Craigavon, said: “We have never run low before. The Cost of Living Crisis is really hitting.”

The appeal calls for people to donate the following items:

Tea/Coffee

Shelves are bare at Craigavon Food Bank which supports people across the Lurgan and Portadown areas. They have appeal for donations of essential items to help those who are struggling during this Cost of Living Crisis.

Instant Mash Potato

Long Life Milk

Instant Noodles

Tinned Fish

Chris added: “The cost-of-living crisis has affected many across the UK and because of this we have run out of some items that we have never run low on before.

“This is the first time in at least six years we have run low on food. And it is only going to get worse.

“Food Banks throughout the UK are seeing similar issues when it comes to donations.

“We are seeing our food stock running at a deficit each month since January,” said Chris.

He revealed that their running costs have rocketed due to the soaring costs of fuel and electricity but financial donations have fallen.

Chris said: “Please consider donating food at one of our collection points below.”

Adsa Portadown, Tesco Craigavon and Tesco Lurgan.

-