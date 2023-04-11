A number of roads remain closed today (Wednesday, April 4) as part of a massive security operation surrounding the visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland.

The president arrived at Belfast International Airport on Air Force One on Tuesday evening, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with Mr Sunak in Belfast this morning and also meet representatives of Northern Ireland's main political parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Biden’s main engagement in Northern Ireland will be at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast where he will deliver a keynote speech.

His four-day visit to the island of Ireland coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Biden is expected to leave Belfast on Wednesday afternoon to travel to the Republic of Ireland for events in counties Louth and Mayo, where he has relatives, and in Dublin before leaving on Friday.

Tight security operations are in place throughout Belfast city centre due to the Presidential visit.

Which roads are closed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roads are closed in Belfast city centre during the US Presidential visit.

The PSNI has advised the following roads around the new Ulster University campus are closed to traffic until Wednesday afternoon.

York Street

Donegal Street

Academy Street

Frederick Street

James Street

Franklin Street

Bedford Street

Clarence Street West

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to do if you want to see President Biden

The PSNI is warning that anyone planning to travel to Belfast to see President Biden should expect some traffic disruption.

Security and activity on Bedford Street in Belfast city centre, due to the visit of US President Joe Biden. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Make sure you leave extra time for your journey, consider using public transport and follow the directions of police and event stewards,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Those attending the event or those wishing to watch the motorcade should make sensible provisions for parking, walking to the venue or attending designated viewing areas.”

Can I take drone footage of the presidential visit or motorcade?

As part of the policing operation around President Biden’s visit, it will be an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) in and around the Belfast city centre area and within the vicinity of Belfast International Airport.This is in line with a temporary airspace restriction issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, and it will be in place until 8pm on Wednesday.For full details, please visit the CAA website.

Media organisations from across the world are in Belfast for the visit of US President Joe Biden. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will there be disruption at Belfast International Airport?

Anyone travelling to the airport is asked to leave plenty of extra time for their journey whether they are catching flights themselves or leaving friends and family off or picking someone up.