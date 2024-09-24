UUP spokesperson welcomes plans to explore suicide prevention/crisis signage at Black Lough in Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Ulster Unionist spokesperson Ian Irwin has welcomed Mid Ulster Council plans to explore the erection of suicide prevention/crisis signage at the Black Lough area of the town.

The Black Lough area provides a picturesque scenic walkway and area for users of all ages to enjoy.

Commenting on the proposal, Mr Irwin said: “Whilst the Black Lough is enjoyed by many, it has also become a location of tragedy throughout the years with several people taking their own lives.

"Suicide and struggles with mental health affect people from all walks of life, regardless of age, class, race, religion, or sexual orientation.

Dungannon UUP spokesperson Ian Irwin. Credit: Supplied

"My own family, like many others, have suffered bereavement as a result of suicide, therefore I can emphasise with the severity of the issue and the impact losing a loved one to suicide can have on families and wider circles."

Mr Irwin explained he had written to the Council suggesting that they take a proactive approach to this issue and erect signage in the Black Lough area, providing individuals in distress with useful contact information such as crisis lines and available support in the area (eg Samaritans, Lifeline, PIP, and the Niamh Louise Foundation).

He added: "I’m pleased to report that the Council’s Health, Leisure and Wellbeing Department have confirmed that they plan to raise the issue of Lough signage with the Southern Area Protect Life working group and I'm hopeful of a successful outcome."