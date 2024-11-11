Vandalism of Christmas lights in Co Tyrone town 'nothing short of despicable'
Councillor Trevor Wilson said Cookstown is recognised as having one of the best displays of Christmas lights in Northern Ireland.
He said he was "angry and disappointed" to learn of the vandalism.
"For anyone to vandalise some of these lights is nothing short of despicable," he said.
"It should be remembered that these are new lights which were only put up this week and not due to be switched on till the 22nd November.
"I know that whoever did this will have no support within the community. In fact, this wanton destruction is actually against the community. I would appeal for anyone who witnessed this or has any information to contact
the PSNI."
A Mid Ulster Council spokesperson said: “The Council was made aware of vandalism to the festive lighting on a small number of the trees along the main street in Cookstown. Staff attended and secured the lighting that had been vandalised. The Council condemns all acts of vandalism and calls on those carrying out this needless destruction to please stop immediately. All vandalism to Council property is reported to the police.”
Workers from Mid Ulster District Council have been busy erecting festive lights in the run up to the big switch on event taking place on Friday night of next week.
The event will include entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band, and a ‘Showstoppers Parade’.
Hundreds of people annually line the town’s main street to watch the event.