Vehicle passenger dies from injuries received in Omagh road collision

Police have confirmed a person has died from injuries received in a one-vehicle collision in Omagh on Friday morning (July 21).
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 18:03 BST

The incident involving a white Mercedes GLA 200 occurred on the Curr Road shortly before 11.30am. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

In an update today (Sunday), Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a passenger in the vehicle passed away from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition.”

The road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened to road users.

Police are appealing for information after the one-vehicle collision. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information after the one-vehicle collision. Photo by: Pacemaker
Sergeant Braiden, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”

