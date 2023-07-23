The incident involving a white Mercedes GLA 200 occurred on the Curr Road shortly before 11.30am. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.
In an update today (Sunday), Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a passenger in the vehicle passed away from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition.”
The road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened to road users.
Sergeant Braiden, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”