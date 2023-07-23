Police have confirmed a person has died from injuries received in a one-vehicle collision in Omagh on Friday morning (July 21).

The incident involving a white Mercedes GLA 200 occurred on the Curr Road shortly before 11.30am. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

In an update today (Sunday), Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a passenger in the vehicle passed away from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition.”

The road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened to road users.

Police are appealing for information after the one-vehicle collision. Photo by: Pacemaker