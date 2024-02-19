Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson welcomes mail drop highlighting Troubles pension scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Donaldson was speaking after it emerged almost £35 million has been paid out to those who suffered a significant injury as a result of violence during the Troubles.

He stressed it was very important that there is awareness of the scheme amongst all those who may be eligible.

"They should be aware of the scheme and then opt in or opt out as they would choose," he said.

The Victims’ Payments Board, which is responsible for the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, said anyone who may have suffered permanent disabling physical or psychological injuries as a result of a Troubles-related incident should consider applying to the scheme.

The leaflet provides information on the key elements of the scheme, including background information, how to make an application, information around providing evidence, as well as signposting potential applicants towards the various groups who provide free support services to those wishing to apply.

Mr Donaldson continued: “In addition to having welfare officers across all regions of Northern Ireland, SEFF are also the only group of the five to have a dedicated officer based in Great Britain and who is available to provide face-to-face and/or remote support options.

“The scheme is already making a difference within the lives of many people and yes the scheme can be protracted but this is often for very good reasons.

“For those who are turned down around issues of eligibility, whether this is about someone not being present 'in the immediate aftermath' or not meeting geographical/nationality criteria, we are continuing to forcibly make your case and we do hope that a bereaved acknowledgement scheme/reparation will be legislated for and rolled out in the future.

“We pride ourselves in getting people seen within 4-6 weeks, and we hope to continue to hold to these standards and turnaround timeframes in the weeks and months ahead.

“We remain strongly of the view that the Secretary of State should and must announce an extension to the deadline date for backdated payments to be made, which is currently set at 31st August 2024”.