Victims group SEFF is hopeful progress will be made on Troubles pension scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
SEFF director, Kenny Donaldson, said he acknowledged the challenges and complexities of administering the scheme.
Commenting on the figures, he stated: "We are one of the groups resourced to support victims/survivors in applying for the scheme and to date we have submitted circa 1,100 applications accounting for around 18% of overall applications to the scheme. We are aware of the challenges faced by those administering the scheme due to the complex way in which the legislation governing the scheme was developed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We understand the delays are principally around the information gathering process and the nature of responses by other stakeholder agencies who hold the information necessary for applications to be fully considered and to have the best chance of success.
"This said we absorb significant frustration (and at times anger) from applicants who feel it is incredulous that after two years they still have not received an outcome to their application.
"We are working collaboratively with the Victims Payment Board to raise and deal with issues and we are hopeful that some progress might be made.
"Admittedly the public will quite understandably express shock that 43 applicants have died before an outcome was able to be advised to them, (10 of whom were individuals supported via SEFF) this is not where any of us would want to be. We would all want applicants to feel a sense of acknowledgement prior to leaving this life that the circumstances visited upon them through terror and violence was unjustified and that they are receiving official recognition. Thankfully the scheme allows for a TPDPS award to then be awarded to the nominated recipient within the individual's application.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"All of us need to continue to work hard in ensuring that those wishing to apply are facilitated, and Government needs to urgently examine extending the deadline of eligibility for backdated payments. It is unreasonable that this should expire on 31st August 2024 when very many people across these islands and beyond have still to be made aware of the very existence of the Scheme.”