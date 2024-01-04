Register
BREAKING

Victims group SEFF is hopeful progress will be made on Troubles pension scheme

Ten of the 43 people who applied for a Troubles victims pension scheme and died before any decision was made, were supported by victims' group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

SEFF director, Kenny Donaldson, said he acknowledged the challenges and complexities of administering the scheme.

Commenting on the figures, he stated: "We are one of the groups resourced to support victims/survivors in applying for the scheme and to date we have submitted circa 1,100 applications accounting for around 18% of overall applications to the scheme. We are aware of the challenges faced by those administering the scheme due to the complex way in which the legislation governing the scheme was developed.

"We understand the delays are principally around the information gathering process and the nature of responses by other stakeholder agencies who hold the information necessary for applications to be fully considered and to have the best chance of success.

Most Popular
Victims campaigner from SEFF Kenny Donaldson. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEyeVictims campaigner from SEFF Kenny Donaldson. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Victims campaigner from SEFF Kenny Donaldson. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"This said we absorb significant frustration (and at times anger) from applicants who feel it is incredulous that after two years they still have not received an outcome to their application.

Read More
147 people waiting to see a doctor at Antrim and Causeway Emergency Departments

"We are working collaboratively with the Victims Payment Board to raise and deal with issues and we are hopeful that some progress might be made.

"Admittedly the public will quite understandably express shock that 43 applicants have died before an outcome was able to be advised to them, (10 of whom were individuals supported via SEFF) this is not where any of us would want to be. We would all want applicants to feel a sense of acknowledgement prior to leaving this life that the circumstances visited upon them through terror and violence was unjustified and that they are receiving official recognition. Thankfully the scheme allows for a TPDPS award to then be awarded to the nominated recipient within the individual's application.

"All of us need to continue to work hard in ensuring that those wishing to apply are facilitated, and Government needs to urgently examine extending the deadline of eligibility for backdated payments. It is unreasonable that this should expire on 31st August 2024 when very many people across these islands and beyond have still to be made aware of the very existence of the Scheme.”

Related topics:Government