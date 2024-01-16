Village Catalyst funding still available for rural regeneration in Mid Ulster

Funding is still available for rural villages in the Mid Ulster area to explore potential regeneration projects and establish sustainable community spaces.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Village Catalyst programme is currently open to applications for three stages of funding and the scheme has already rejuvenated four villages across Northern Ireland, restoring disused listed buildings for the benefit of the local community.

The latest allocation of funding has benefitted two communities in the area. St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore Parent Support Group received funding as they consider how best to revitalise Mullygruen House, to both support the local community and preserve the building for generations to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clogher: Early Years also received funding to consider the development of the Former Poor Law Hospital in Clogher.

Mullygruen House and one of the Former Workhouse in Clogher. Credit: Submitted

Brian McKervey, Acting Director for Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, says the scheme has given communities a new lease of life.

Mr McKervey said: “In nearly every rural village, there is a hidden architectural gem waiting to be brought back to life.

Village Catalyst has already revitalised four historic buildings, transforming them into community spaces which benefit local people, both economically and socially. We are very keen to see more of these projects advance to the construction phase and make a real difference for everyone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Village Catalyst Programme is an innovative partnership between Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), The Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) and The Housing Executive.

Funding and support are open to charities, social enterprise and other not for profit groups in rural villages with a population under 5,000. To be eligible the building must be listed or within a conservation area.

Three stages of funding are open to applications – viability grants of up to £10,000, project development grants of up to £20,000 and delivery grants of up to £200,000. Currently 10 projects are in the viability and development grant stages and the Department is keen to encourage further applicants.

Both the viability and project development grants are administered by The Architectural Heritage Fund while the Department for Communities administers the delivery grant.