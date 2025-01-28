Vincent Dunne. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued a missing person’s appeal to help locate a missing man last seen wearing an army-style waterproof coat and carrying a fishing rod.

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Vincent Dunne.

Police believe Vincent may be in the Portadown area from Wednesday, January 22 and is described as being 5ft 11” and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, an army style waterproof coat, carrying a fishing rod and a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Vincent or hs any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 598 26/01/25.