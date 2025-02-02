Vincent Dunne: PSNI issue appeal to help locate man last seen in Portadown carrying a fishing rod
They believe Vincent Dunne may still be in the Portadown area, having been last seen in the Obins Street area Portadown at 1.55pm that day.
Vincent is described as being 5ft 11” in height and of medium build.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, an army-style waterproof coat and was carrying a fishing rod and a backpack.
Anyone who has seen Vincent or have any information in relation to his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 598 26/01/25.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you to those who have contacted us so far with information.”
