Vincent Dunne: PSNI issue appeal to help locate man last seen in Portadown carrying a fishing rod

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:14 BST
Police have issued a fresh appeal in the hope of locating a missing person last seen in Portadown on Wednesday, January 22.

They believe Vincent Dunne may still be in the Portadown area, having been last seen in the Obins Street area Portadown at 1.55pm that day.

Vincent is described as being 5ft 11” in height and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, an army-style waterproof coat and was carrying a fishing rod and a backpack.

Vincent Dunne. Picture: released by PSNIVincent Dunne. Picture: released by PSNI
Vincent Dunne. Picture: released by PSNI

Anyone who has seen Vincent or have any information in relation to his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 598 26/01/25.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you to those who have contacted us so far with information.”

