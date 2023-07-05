The Annual Birches Vintage and Classic Club Rally on Saturday was a huge success with a large selection of vehicles and stalls offering local produce and services.

Upper Bann MP said: “This is a fantastic family event and one that is certainly circled in the diary year on year by many people. There was a wonderful display of vehicles of all sizes and ages, with some coming from quite a distance to be part of the event.

-

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with John Wilson MBE at the Birches Vintage and Classic Club Rally on Saturday.

-

"The success of this event is a credit to all the organisers, who all give of their time freely as volunteers to ensure the public have a great family day out. Special mention of Mr John Wilson MBE for all his efforts and the vintage club members who go above and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement