Upper Bann MP said: “This is a fantastic family event and one that is certainly circled in the diary year on year by many people. There was a wonderful display of vehicles of all sizes and ages, with some coming from quite a distance to be part of the event.
"The success of this event is a credit to all the organisers, who all give of their time freely as volunteers to ensure the public have a great family day out. Special mention of Mr John Wilson MBE for all his efforts and the vintage club members who go above and beyond.
"Of course charity is the motivator behind the event and I know the NI Children’s Hospice will benefit greatly from the donations. The people of Upper Bann have a generous spirit.”