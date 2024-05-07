Visionary new Maghera group aims to preserve local history and boost tourism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maghera History, Education & Tourism Trust (MHET) aim to boost local tourism and set up a Communiversity – yes, a Communiversity in Maghera - and a local businessman was all ears when they shared their mission and plans with him.

The group's mission to establish a tourist attraction, an education hub and community magnet for all using the precious heritage gem known to the community as the Ulster Bank it was sold last year.

There will be a public launch of the MHET and a short presentation of its vision in Maghera Presbyterian Church on Thursday (May 9) at 7.30 pm. It will be chaired by Joe McCoy. Credit: Google .

Joe McCoy, who is poised to become the group's chair, is a prominent figure within the local history community. He expresses enthusiasm over the growing interest in the new group, emphasizing its vision and strong community ethic.

Mr McCoy highlighted the increasing support the group has garnered, portraying them as dedicated community volunteers on a mission to elevate local projects, tourism initiatives, lectures, and community learning endeavors.

He feels we should have a base which would serve as a platform to showcase the cherished stories and heritage of Maghera and its surrounding districts. Importantly, McCoy stresses that while the group is rooted in preserving the past, their focus remains steadfastly on shaping a brighter future for the community.

Denver Boyd, one of the co-founders of MHET, conveyed confidence in MHET's ability to turn this organisational opportunity into a shared legacy for the entire community.

The group’s Stephen McCracken, a recognised expert on the United Irishmen and the 18th century, says that the community will be invited to shape the MHET's work too. The direction, support, and expertise of locals will help the group get off the ground.

"This all about people past and present,’” he said. “And many things can happen when good people pull together for their community. Look around and see what happens in our towns and villages when committed and trusted local people take shared control of local projects. Committed locals are not in short supply here, we cant let other towns excel and Maghera be left behind.”

In addition to recognizing Maghera's local, national, and international contributions and influences, MHET is dedicated to fostering community ownership of their endeavors. The team emphasizes the importance of incorporating community voice and expertise into their work, striving to achieve goals that many communities and enthusiasts can only aspire to.

A new concept is being developed – The Maghera Communiversity. Dr Séamas Ó Donnghaile pointed to the relevance and responsiveness of the group in their objectives. The MHET, in time, will provide a range of classes for young and old.