Committee and members of the Comhaltas Clanbrassil branch in Lurgan gave a warm welcome to Comhaltas president Éamonn Ó hArgáin during his visit to St Ronan's College on Friday morning.

The president was accompanied by Sean Lenagh, Chair of Bord Contae Ard Mhacha and Brendan McAleer, Dún Uladh and CCÉ diaspora officer.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “This is our first visit by a Comhaltas president and we feel very honoured to have him visit.

"The president got a great welcome from the principal, teachers and students at St Ronan's and he got to hear and chat to members of their wonderful traditional group.

Comhaltas President Éamonn Ó hArgáin pictured during his visit to Lurgan. Picture: Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch

"He also met Noah and Ruairí, Clanbrassil members and students at the local bunscoil St Francis' PS Lurgan.”

Ahead of Friday’s visit Mr Ó hArgáin said he appreciated the opportunity to visit.