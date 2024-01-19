Visit of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann president to Lurgan 'an honour'
The president was accompanied by Sean Lenagh, Chair of Bord Contae Ard Mhacha and Brendan McAleer, Dún Uladh and CCÉ diaspora officer.
A spokesperson for the branch said: “This is our first visit by a Comhaltas president and we feel very honoured to have him visit.
"The president got a great welcome from the principal, teachers and students at St Ronan's and he got to hear and chat to members of their wonderful traditional group.
"He also met Noah and Ruairí, Clanbrassil members and students at the local bunscoil St Francis' PS Lurgan.”
Ahead of Friday’s visit Mr Ó hArgáin said he appreciated the opportunity to visit.
"I am looking forward to a day of great music from young and old. I am grateful to the County Chair, Seán Lenagh for his kind invitation.”