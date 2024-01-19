Register
Visit of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann president to Lurgan 'an honour'

Committee and members of the Comhaltas Clanbrassil branch in Lurgan gave a warm welcome to Comhaltas president Éamonn Ó hArgáin during his visit to St Ronan's College on Friday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT
The president was accompanied by Sean Lenagh, Chair of Bord Contae Ard Mhacha and Brendan McAleer, Dún Uladh and CCÉ diaspora officer.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “This is our first visit by a Comhaltas president and we feel very honoured to have him visit.

"The president got a great welcome from the principal, teachers and students at St Ronan's and he got to hear and chat to members of their wonderful traditional group.

Comhaltas President Éamonn Ó hArgáin pictured during his visit to Lurgan. Picture: Comhaltas Clanbrassil BranchComhaltas President Éamonn Ó hArgáin pictured during his visit to Lurgan. Picture: Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch
Comhaltas President Éamonn Ó hArgáin pictured during his visit to Lurgan. Picture: Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch

"He also met Noah and Ruairí, Clanbrassil members and students at the local bunscoil St Francis' PS Lurgan.”

Ahead of Friday’s visit Mr Ó hArgáin said he appreciated the opportunity to visit.

"I am looking forward to a day of great music from young and old. I am grateful to the County Chair, Seán Lenagh for his kind invitation.”

