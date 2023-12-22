Vital funding is an early Christmas present for two local community projects

Two Lisburn community projects have received vital funding from the Department of Levelling Up's Community Ownership Fund.

lOver £1.255 million is being invested in preserving and revitalizing community assets across Northern Ireland.

Live Life Social Enterprises at the Grove Activity Centre in Lisburn will received £240,000. The funding will be used for enhancing a vital community space at the Grove Activity Centre.

The Resurgam Community Development Trust will received £180,000 which will be used to help redevelop the former Hilden Integrated Primary School. The Resurgam Trust is leading a £1 million heritage redevelopment project at the school.

The Resurgam Trust has received funding to help it redevelop the former Hilden Integrated Primary School. Pic credit: Google

The project will transform the disused, listed building into a tearoom and childcare facilities for families in the local area with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council working in partnership with The Resurgam Trust, which will then lease the building.

The Resurgam Trust was successful in its bid to become the Council’s development partner in 2018 and has, in consultation with Hilden Community Association, developed plans to bring the building back into use, bringing both economic and social benefits to the area.

Charlie Fisher, CEO at Development Trusts NI, emphasized the vital role community assets play in Northern Ireland, stating, "Our communities are saving our built heritage, developing our arts centers, and our sports facilities." He welcomed the COF's support, highlighting the need for political recognition and investment opportunities.

Funding for Live Life Social Enterprises to enhance a vital community space at the Grove Activity Centre. Pic credit: Google

