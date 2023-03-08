A new quality standard has been introduced to the volunteer involving organisations in the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.

Volunteer Friendly was developed in Scotland and through support gained from the Department of Communities, Volunteer Now and the volunteer centres are delighted to bring it to Northern Ireland.

The initiative was launched in the Dunanney Centre in Rathcoole on Thursday, March 2.

A spokesperson for Volunteer Now said: “Volunteer Friendly is part of the quality family for volunteer involving organisations and joins our already established Investing in Volunteers quality standard.

Ald Stephen Ross pictured at the launch alongside Councillors Noreen McClelland and Victor Robinson with Wenda Gray (Volunteer Now).

"Volunteer Friendly is designed for small volunteer involving organisations, those with an income of less than £200,000, and focusses on the positive experience of the volunteer whilst enabling development and recognition.”

Denise Hayward, CEO of Volunteer Now, said: “We are delighted to have received support from DfC to enable us to work with Volunteer Scotland and the volunteer centres in NI to offer Volunteer Friendly to our organisations.

"Accreditation is valuable recognition for the good practice that organisations embed in relation to volunteer management and it is essential in enabling their recruitment and retention.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, added: “I am delighted to be part of this launch event in Antrim and Newtownabbey today.

"We know that the borough has amazing volunteer involving organisations who work hard to ensure that their volunteers have a positive experience and we look forward to working with Volunteer Now to promote this accreditation.”