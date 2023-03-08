A “postbox to Heaven” is to be installed in Antrim and Newtownabbey’s cemeteries to help children grieve.

The proposal was made by Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth, an Antrim representative, during a meeting of the council’s Operations Committee on Monday.

Cllr Smyth explained she was inspired by nine-year-old Nottingham girl Matilda Handy who suggested the idea as a way of expressing her emotions after her grandparents passed away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old postbox painted white was installed at Gedling Crematorium, in Lambley, where Matilda’s mum Leanne works.

Carnmoney Cemetery. Image by Google

As a result, Cllr Smyth said the schoolgirl was comforted by the idea of being able to send letters to her deceased grandparents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is just a nice sentimental gesture. The response was overwhelming.”

Cllr Smyth said it would be of benefit to children who have had a recent loss and who are struggling with their grief.

”I propose that we install one of these postboxes in each cemetery and the cards can be recycled when they are full,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth.

Lovely Idea

Committee chair Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly said it was “a lovely idea” and Deputy chair Ulster Unionist Cllr Norrie Ramsay said he would like to formally propose the idea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster commented he would be happy to second the proposal. “For a minimal cost, it will provide tremendous solace for a lot of people. I am delighted to second.”

Antrim Ulster Unionist Cllr Jim Montgomery also welcomed the proposal saying: “Children find different ways of dealing with grief. I believe it is a very good idea.”

Cllr Kelly noted support for the initiative from across the chamber.

Advertisement

Advertisement