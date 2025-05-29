Run as a social enterprise and staffed almost entirely by volunteers, the shop offers fresh food and goods at discounted prices, with the profits going towards missionary work in third world countries.

It was damaged during the blaze that swept through the Station Road buildings on September 1, 2024, destroying the church roof, interior and parish centre.

There was a ‘soft’ launch on Friday, May 23 with the retail space, currently housed in a temporary unit, reopening to the community.

This was followed by the official reopening ceremony on Saturday, May 24.

In a social media post, Greenisland Parish thanked everyone who had come out to support the shop’s return to business, adding that it was doing a “roaring trade”.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart was one of those who attended the re-opening event. “This is such a positive and inspiring story particularly on the back of such heartbreak last year,” he said.

“The shop plays a vital role in the Greenisland community and it’s success is a credit to all the volunteers who have worked so hard to make it happen.

"Well done to everyone at Greenisland Parish for everything you do and a special mention to Wendy Eccles for cutting the ribbon.”

The shop resumed normal business from Monday, May 26 and will be open going forward from Monday-Saturday 9:30am-5:00pm.

1 . Parish Shop Pictured at the reopening of Greenisland's Parish Community Shop. Photo: John Stewart MLA

2 . Parish Shop Supporting the shop's reopening. Photo: John Stewart MLA