Since opening her B&B in April 2023, local host and mural enthusiast Maureen Davidson has been adding a touch of creative storytelling to her Portstewart home.

Perfectly positioned on the North West 200 course, Maureen of Number 5 Portrush Road B&B enlisted the talents of Bangor mural artist Ian Lowry to create a tribute to the road racing spectacle last year.

Now, to mark the 153rd Open golf championship which comes to Royal Portrush Golf Club in July, Ian has returned to the north coast and has been hard at work creating a new golf-themed mural.

Maureen’s latest mural, unveiled on May 21, continues that tradition, celebrating Ireland’s golfing greats (and one American!) ahead of the Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, just steps from where she was born in Causeway Street.

The artwork showcases six golfing legends: Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods.

The welcoming B&B host explained why she chose those particular golfers to appear in ‘Maureen’s mural’, saying: “I chose Padraig as he is the first Irish golfer to win multiple major titles, securing back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008, followed by a PGA Championship victory.

"Portrush’s own Graeme McDowell, a consistent competitor who made history by winning the U.S. Open in 2010, becoming the first Northern Irishman to do so."

Maureen also selected Dungannon’s Darren Clarke who stunned the golfing world in 2011 by winning The Open Championship at Royal St George’s, defying the odds at age 42 and Holywood’s Rory McIlroy proudly depicted in her garden mural wearing his green jacket, holding his Masters trophy, celebrating his long-awaited 2025 Masters Tournament victory – completing his career Grand Slam.

Also appearing on the mural is Mulingar man Shane Lowry, commemorating his historic victory at The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019, where he secured a six-shot lead and won in front of a roaring home crowd.

Coincidentally, Lowry is also depicted on a gable wall mural in Portrush – on Causeway Street where Maureen was born!

Completing the line-up is Tiger Woods, one of the most dominant figures in golf history, with 15 major titles, including three Open Championship victories in 2000, 2005, 2006.

Apart from Tiger’s golfing greatness, he also takes his place in Maureen’s mural as a nod to her own maiden name, Woods.

The mural, however, remains unfinished – the final section will be completed after The 153rd Open concludes on Sunday, July 20, featuring this year’s champion.

Just like the North West 200 artwork on the Portstewart B&B’s walls, this golfing greats mural is sure to be a talking point on the north coast and further afield and stands as a testament to host Maureen’s desire to “celebrate a rich sporting heritage through artistic storytelling.”

To see more of talented mural artist Ian Lowry’s work, check out his website www.ianlowryart.co.uk and his Facebook page.

1 . NEWS Artist Ian Lowry and host Maureen Davidson pictured after the golfing greats mural was unveiled at her Portstewart B&B. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . NEWS Keeping the identities of the golfing greats under wraps. Photo: NI WORLD