Watch as Henderson Group and bp pulse roll out Northern Ireland network of ultra-fast and rapid EV charging

Henderson Group has linked up with bp pulse to bring new convenience to electric vehicle drivers across Northern Ireland with the installation of up to 200 electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The major retail group and bp’s electric vehicle charging business have signed an agreement to work together for the EV installations at around 100 Henderson Retail sites across Northern Ireland within the next two years, including at 30 bp branded Henderson Retail locations.

"The demand for ultra-fast charging points in Northern Ireland is high. Current figures from the Department for Transport show there are currently around 18,762 ultra-low emission vehicles registered in the region, an increase of 55 per cent in the past two years alone.

"This steep trajectory of the volume of electric vehicles on the road is only going to continue, yet Northern Ireland has just 60 ultra-fast charge points in operation,” says Ron Whitten, chief financial officer at Henderson Group.

Stephen Hamilton (left) and Ron Whitten (right) from Henderson Group join Easton Boyd and Ailsa Wilkins from bp at one of the first of the new bp pulse Electric Vehicle charging points to be installed as part of the new network of ultra-fast and rapid chargers at around 100 bp and Henderson Retail sites in Northern Ireland. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

With this roll-out, bp pulse aspires to create one of the region’s largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid EV charging, aiming to add up to 15,000 kW of charging capacity.

bp pulse charge points are already live and charging EVs at 17 bp SPAR sites across Northern Ireland as well as at another four Henderson Retail SPAR sites. The full roll-out is planned to be finished by end 2025.

Mr Whitten added: “Henderson Retail operates over 100 busy stores, 81 of which have fuel forecourts in Northern Ireland, used frequently by those on the go throughout the day.

“We are making considered, positive steps in line with consumer behaviour and working with bp pulse to install ultra-fast chargers at our sites which will give EV drivers the opportunity to charge at a location that is convenient to their journey.”

bp pulse is installing charging units which have an innovative integrated battery storage system. They are installed with a connection to a standard voltage power grid. This overcomes a significant barrier to the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure and removes the need for construction of a dedicated high-voltage substation, considerably reducing installation cost and time. Each charger has two charge points – one ultra-fast (150kW) and one rapid (100kW) – delivering a combined power of up to 250kW.

Akira Kirton CEO, bp pulse UK added; “Fast, reliable charging in convenient locations is essential to give drivers the confidence to switch to electric vehicles. Working with Henderson Group, a retail network that dominates the market in Northern Ireland, we have the opportunity and aspiration to create one of the largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid charging points – meeting the rise in demand for now and in the future.”

Mark McCall, co-founder of the Electric Vehicle Association NI said: "The Electric Vehicle Association NI welcomes the announcement from Henderson Group and bp pulse. This significant investment aims to bring over 200 direct current ultra-fast and rapid chargers to retail destinations across NI, making it easier and more convenient to drive an electric vehicle in Northern Ireland."

bp pulse is one of the largest electric vehicle charging operators in the UK. It has ambitious plans to deliver on-the-go and destination charging infrastructure.

bp plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes up to £1 billion for EV charging infrastructure.

Mr Whitten concluded: “This is a significant step in Henderson Group’s commitment towards more sustainable business practices as part of our Tomorrow Matters strategy, focusing on People, Place, Planet and aims to develop the business in a way that is beneficial to both staff and customers while having a positive impact on society.