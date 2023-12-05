9 storybook towns and villages in Northern Ireland that are well worth a visit

Northern Ireland is filled with lively towns, quaint villages, stunning scenery, cobbled streets and vibrancy around every corner.
If you’re looking for some magic Northern Ireland is a land of myth, fairytales and folklore so it’s no surprise that our towns and villages look like something straight out of a storybook.
Here are nine great places for you to explore.
1. Camlough, Co Armagh
Camlough, meaning ‘Crooked Lake’, is a small village five kilometres west of Newry, surrounded by picturesque views with Camlough Mountain on one side and Slieve Gullion on the other side and is considered an area of outstanding beauty. The village of Camlough is as lively as it is small. With several pubs and restaurants, there’s plenty of choice for an empty belly after a long day of exploring.
Every summer, the village hosts the Feile Chamlocha festival, which includes a packed program of traditional music, arts, and drama with an electric atmosphere. Photo: Visit Mourne Mountains
2. Cushendall, Co Antrim
Cushendall also known as, ‘Heart of the Glens’ is a distinctive and lively village in the Glens of Antrim surrounded by natural outstanding beauty.
The streets are filled with character, with distinct cottages, colourful architecture and friendly locals. This lively village is home to Mary McBride’s, one of Ireland's smallest pubs, with great entertainment and an abundance of Irish whiskey with over 50 varieties to choose from. If you’re feeling adventurous the Cushendall cliff path walk is a must for spectacular views where you can even spot our neighbour Scotland. Glenariff Park is not too far away either, offering peaceful views and plenty of Irish wildlife. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens website
3. Broughshane, Co Antrim
Known as the garden village of Ulster, Broughshane ticks all the boxes on your rural escape checklist.
Broughshane won Village of the Year in 2018 for its lively local businesses, tidy streets, gorgeous flowers that adorn the streets and its conservative wildlife. The charming Buttermilk Bridge leads you onto the main street with cosy cafes, antique shops, busy bakeries and quaint trinket shops. The village pond is home to every type of swan and rare species of geese, with a host of volunteers working to protect its wildlife, and the quaint Thatch Inn has a thatched roof that dates back to 1904. Photo: We Are Broughshane website
4. Belleek, Co Fermanagh
With all the characteristics of a fairytale village, colourful buildings, friendly locals, tree-lined streets and a lough Belleek is truly magical.
Belleek is a busy market village that straddles the border between the counties of Fermanagh and Donegal. It’s best known for being the home of Belleek Pottery, the oldest and still-operating pottery in Ireland. Making this the perfect spot to pick up a souvenir of your time in Northern Ireland. Photo: Fermanagh Lakelands website