9 storybook towns and villages in Northern Ireland that are well worth a visit

2 . Cushendall, Co Antrim

Cushendall also known as, ‘Heart of the Glens’ is a distinctive and lively village in the Glens of Antrim surrounded by natural outstanding beauty. The streets are filled with character, with distinct cottages, colourful architecture and friendly locals. This lively village is home to Mary McBride’s, one of Ireland's smallest pubs, with great entertainment and an abundance of Irish whiskey with over 50 varieties to choose from. If you’re feeling adventurous the Cushendall cliff path walk is a must for spectacular views where you can even spot our neighbour Scotland. Glenariff Park is not too far away either, offering peaceful views and plenty of Irish wildlife. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens website