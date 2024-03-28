Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event took place on Wednesday, March 27 at Castle Green, with crowds turning out to support those who rose to the challenge of walking over hot coals.

The firewalk was organised to raise much-needed funds for the club in memory of former president Trevor Monteith, who passed away in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Trevor was an incredible individual who dedicated his life to serving and advocating for people with learning disabilities,” the club said.

Supporters at Castle Green for Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club's firewalk in memory of former club president, Trevor Monteith. Photo: Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club

“His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment made a profound impact on our club and the wider community. He volunteered for many years, demonstrating his passion for supporting others.

“Notably, Trevor walked the Great Wall of China to raise funds for Mencap, showcasing his dedication to making a difference. His wisdom and knowledge were invaluable, and he generously shared them by serving on numerous committees.”

Some 35 individuals faced the fiery feat at Castle Green in Trevor’s memory, with many also taking part in an ‘arrow breaking’ ritual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ancient practice, arrow breaking aims to help participants challenge self-limiting beliefs.

Commenting on the response to the fundraising events, a post on Carrickfergus Senior Gateway’s Facebook page read: “What an incredible experience to unite for a challenging, yet exhilarating cause – raising funds for Gateway in Trevor’s memory.

"Huge thanks to Gerry and Tony, our amazing fire walk instructors.