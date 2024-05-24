Watch: Crowds soak up the thrills and spills of Ballyclare May Fair Soapbox Derby

By Russell Keers
Published 24th May 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 15:50 BST
Hundreds of residents braved the unseasonably cold weather in Ballyclare on May 23 to witness the thrills and spills of the annual May Fair Soapbox Derby.

A field of 12 entrants from across businesses, community groups and the public contested this year’s event on the traditional Ballyeaston Road course.

Teams had been hard at work over recent weeks putting the finishing touches to the cart they hoped would get the glory.

The field was made up of a number of returning competitors and new teams, all out to try and get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Action from the 2024 May Fair Soapbox Derby. (Pic: NI World).Action from the 2024 May Fair Soapbox Derby. (Pic: NI World).
Setting off from Original Tile car park, the wagons made their way towards the Ballycorr Road, taking in obstacles along the way, including firefighters hosing water across the track, wet sponges being thrown, a foam spray, a jump and hay bales.

Racers got a trial run down the hill before their times were then recorded in subsequent rounds to decide the winner. Last year’s runners up, Rugz Bugz, were crowned this year’s champions.

Commenting after the event, Independent Councillor Michael Stewart said: “Thankfully the weather was kind to us and it was wonderful to see so many folk turn out to line the Ballyeaston Road and support the brilliant Soapbox competitors.

"Congratulations to all the winners and a huge thank you to all the super Soapbox teams who invested so much time and effort to create such magnificent machines and bravely race them down the hill. You were amazing.

"Thanks also to our local firefighters and the council's event team for making it a fun and safe night for everyone and to our generous sponsors.”

