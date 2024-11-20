Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glengormley dad has told of how his journey back to higher education helped unlock new opportunities – despite experiencing many struggles in his personal life.

Callum Craig’s story was shared by the Open University (OU) to mark International Men’s Day on Tuesday, November 19.

With a background in business management and marketing from the university, Callum has progressed from an Ecommerce Executive to the Head of Ecommerce and now holds the role of Marketing, Communications, and Event Manager for Belfast One, a business improvement district in Belfast City Centre.

However, the 31-year-old’s path has been anything but easy. His decision to leave University College Dublin halfway through a BA in History due to financial constraints led him to seek a more flexible educational path, with the OU offering the flexibility he needed while working full-time.

“I did it to progress my career and because I just wanted to have a degree to ensure I wasn’t overlooked for roles I thought I suited,” Callum said.

The degree not only helped him secure his current role, but also provided invaluable experience in time management and dealing with deadlines - skills that have proven essential in his fast-paced job.

Despite facing personal challenges, including several miscarriages with his wife, Callum persevered with his studies. “I went through quite a bit while studying my degree. I moved roles, bought a house, got married, and unfortunately, my wife and I suffered a few miscarriages during it,” he recalled.

Glengormley man Callum with his wife and children.

The flexibility of the OU allowed him to manage these life events without undue stress. “I like DIY, and our house is a bit of a ‘do-er upper,’ so I’m in the middle of completing it,” added Callum, who recently became a father for the second time. “I also love playing soccer, so I take part in a few five-a-side games whenever I can.”

However, soccer is more than just a pastime for Callum; following the tragic loss of a close friend to suicide, he and another friend have been inspired to create a men’s mental health-focused football team. “Last year, we created a league cup in our friend’s name, and it was successful. This feels like the next step.”

Callum’s achievements extend beyond his degree and career. “My biggest personal achievement, other than my kids, was being able to get on the property ladder,” he said.

His current role at Belfast One has also allowed him to see tangible changes in the city he loves. “Seeing events that bring thousands to the city; street art, planters, and fixtures come to life in an area that needs it, has been incredibly fulfilling.”

Looking ahead, Callum is excited about the potential of the mental health football team and has dreams of furthering his involvement in arts, sports, and culture within his community. “The dream is that the football team takes off and becomes a brand I can be proud of. Alternatively, I would love to make it onto a board related to arts, sports, and culture in my borough and make a difference to that area.”