Watch: Hilarious Ring video doorbell footage captures Northern Ireland couple's gender reveal gone wrong

A Co Armagh couple has shared doorbell video footage of the funny, yet unfortunate, moment their gender reveal balloon popped before their party.

Simon and Bronagh Laverty from Craigavon were inspired to send in the footage after seeing Ring on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway show.

In the clip captured on their Ring video doorbell, the father-to-be is seen walking out of the home with their gender reveal balloon before it suddenly bursts, revealing blue confetti.

Simon told Ring he was initially worried about knowing the gender before his wife when the balloon popped in front of him, but hadn’t realised their device had allowed her to immediately discover the gender in real time.

Simon Laverty from Craigavon leaves with the gender reveal balloon. Picture: Ring footage

After being notified of the motion outside via Ring’s advanced motion detection, Bronagh saw the reveal and called Simon asking: "What just happened?! Have we literally just found out what we’re having?”

Simon recalls feeling a lot of different emotions in the moment but was both relieved and happy to hear his wife had seen the reveal as well.

He explained how he rushed into town after the balloon popped to get a new one.

“To be honest we had to play along with the whole thing and make sure no one else knew that we found out before the new balloon had popped, as we didn’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else.”

The unfortunate moment the gender reveal pops. Picture: Ring footage

The couple’s friends and family also found the clip incredibly funny.

"We look back at the video all the time, it gives us a laugh about what happened and how we found out,” said Simon. “Catching it on camera was even more special than doing it in front of friends and family as we can keep and cherish it.”

Their son Theo will be three in November and his parents can’t wait to show him the video one day.

“It will be good for the wee man when he’s older to show him and say ‘This is how we found out what you were going to be!’” Simon told Ring.

