Watch: Mum urges public to support stem cell donor drive at Magherafelt in memory of Ozzie Rogers

Miranda Rogers wants as many as possible to come along to the event which is part of the DKMS UK drive to get more people registered as potential donors.

The Knockloughrim woman is hoping there will be a good turnout in St Swithin’s Church Hall on Saturday May 11 between 10am and 3pm.

It’s being held in memory of her 17-year-old son Ozzie who who sadly died following a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

Popular teenager Ozzie Rogers, from Knockloughrim, passed away after a long battle against acute myeloid leukaemia. Ozzie received an anonymous stem cell donation and went on to live a further 18 months until he sadly relapsed and died in September 2020. His mum, Miranda is urging the public to register as donors and potentially save other lives. Credit: Family handout

The popular teenager was diagnosed with the condition, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, when he was 15 years-old.

Following his diagnosis in 2018, Ozzie spent three months in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children receiving chemotherapy, which unfortunately didn't work as well as doctors had hoped. In March 2019, Ozzie received an anonymous stem cell donation and went on to live a further 18 months until he relapsed and died in September 2020.

“Signing up to the DKMS stem cell register is quick and easy and only takes a few minutes – just some simple mouth swabs and a few questions. If you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you’re eligible to join the DKMS register,” said Miranda. “You can do this by coming to the event in memory of Ozzie, or if you can’t make it, you can get registered online at dkms.org.uk