Glengormley schoolchildren have joined a Newtownabbey estate agency to help raise hundreds of pounds in support of Cash for Kids.

Pupils from St Bernard’s Primary put their best foot forward for Forsythe Residential’s five-mile walk in aid of the charity on Thursday, May 1.

"We raised £630 which we are so pleased with, given the mid-week arrangements and it being just after Easter holidays,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

“Madigan’s Court Spar also donated a 'half-way point' treat to all the children - the kids were delighted.”