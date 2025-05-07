Watch: pupils from St Bernard's PS in Glengormley join Forsythe Residential team on Cash for Kids charity walk

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2025, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Glengormley schoolchildren have joined a Newtownabbey estate agency to help raise hundreds of pounds in support of Cash for Kids.

Pupils from St Bernard’s Primary put their best foot forward for Forsythe Residential’s five-mile walk in aid of the charity on Thursday, May 1.

"We raised £630 which we are so pleased with, given the mid-week arrangements and it being just after Easter holidays,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

“Madigan’s Court Spar also donated a 'half-way point' treat to all the children - the kids were delighted.”

Related topics:Newtownabbey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice