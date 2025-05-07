Watch: pupils from St Bernard's PS in Glengormley join Forsythe Residential team on Cash for Kids charity walk
Glengormley schoolchildren have joined a Newtownabbey estate agency to help raise hundreds of pounds in support of Cash for Kids.
Pupils from St Bernard’s Primary put their best foot forward for Forsythe Residential’s five-mile walk in aid of the charity on Thursday, May 1.
"We raised £630 which we are so pleased with, given the mid-week arrangements and it being just after Easter holidays,” a spokesperson for the firm said.
“Madigan’s Court Spar also donated a 'half-way point' treat to all the children - the kids were delighted.”