The owners of a Newtownabbey estate agents are encouraging the local community to join them in a five-mile walk in support of Cash for Kids.

Forsythe Residential are hosting the fundraising event on Cash for Kids Day (Thursday, May 1) at 10.30am as part of the charity's Million Steps Challenge.

“We have encouraged friends and family to join in, as well as invited local businesses to get involved with us,” a statement from the business read.

"The idea is that five miles is roughly 10k steps, so if 100 people join in, we will have walked one million steps for Cash for Kids.”

Some of St Bernard's girls' football team with teachers; sisters Angela Forsythe and Fiona Brown, and their children who attend/play football in the school. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Owners Angela and Owen Forsythe will begin the walk with some of the pupils from St Bernard's Primary School, Glengormley, where their children, nieces and nephews attend and where the business sponsors the girls’ football team.

The children will walk from their school at 9.30am to Forsythe Residential’s Antrim Road office, where the 'official' five mile trek will begin at 10.30am.

"The first half of our route will be back to St Bernard's to leave the kids off, and then we continue the walk down to our other office in Whiteabbey – the finish line,” the statement added.

Erin (Property Marketing Manager) from Forsythe Residential attending the Cash for Kids Thank You Brunch after Mission Christmas. Photo: Forsythe Residential

"We are encouraging a £10 donation per participant; businesses or individuals who can't join in can sponsor any amount and write messages on our donation page, available at https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/million-steps-challenge/fundraisers/forsythe-residential/.

"We will be shouting out to all our supporters via social media along our journey."

The family-run business, which opened its first branch at Shore Road in 2021 followed by a second office on the Antrim Road in 2023, previously raised £900 in support of Cash for Kids after raffling off a beautiful handmade dolls house in December 2024.

Forsythe Residential has also hosted fundraisers in the past for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

About Cash for Kids

A UK-wide charity, Cash for Kids supports children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs.

The grant-giving charity helps community groups, other charitable organisations, schools and individual causes.

In 2024 alone Cash for Kids raised £21.5 million, supporting 583,957 children.

